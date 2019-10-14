Mumbai fire: Several feared trapped as fire breaks out at commercial building near Yash Raj Films studio in Andheri

The building is located near Hard drop cafe, Veera Desai Road and opposite of Yash Raj Film’s studio. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai fire: Several persons are feared to be trapped inside a commercial building after a level 2 fire broke out at Peninsula Park in west Mumbai’s Andheri area. Four fire engines are on the spot to douse the flames and to bring it under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place at around 1:47 pm today. According to reports, the fire took place on lower floors and later, the smoke spread to the other parts of the building. The building is located near Hard drop cafe, Veera Desai Road and opposite Yash Raj Films studio.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Akhram Shaikh, a local said, “The fire has spread through the duct to the top floors. There is no space for the fire brigade officials to enter the place. The area is congested.”

Some people who were rescued by the firemen have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment after they complained of suffocation.

The incident took place a day after a 22-year-old man died in a level 3 fire at Aaditya Arcade building at Charni road in the financial capital. The deceased has been identified as Uttam Kumar. Apart from Kumar, three other persons including two firefighters also suffered injuries and were shifted to a local hospital. The incident took place at 6 am.

To control the fire, the firemen used battery-operated instruments which were bought from Israel to cut windows and grills to enter inside. The firemen also used thermal imaging cameras to carry search operation. A total of 150 personnel, 16 tenders, 10 jumbo tankers, and other various tools were involved in the operation.

On October 10, 2019, a minor fire broke out at Mumbai’s Milan subway area. The incident happened minutes before midnight.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place at a spice factory in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district’s Kodangipatti village. No injuries have been reported. Fire fighting operations are still underway.