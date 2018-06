Mumbai Fire: Massive blaze inside Patel Chambers in Fort area, watch video

Mumbai fire: Two fire tenders were injured on Saturday morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai’s Fort area.

Two fire tenders were injured on Saturday morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai’s Fort area. The fire officials got injured after a part of the building collapsed, while they were dousing the fire. At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. No casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH: A Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai’s Fort area.18 Fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/5cv3WDeCUj — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

(More details awaited)