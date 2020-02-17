Mumbai fire: Massive blaze engulfs GST Bhavan in Mazgaon, several feared trapped

Massive fire at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area of Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

GST Bhavan Mazgaon, Mumbai: Several people are feared trapped in a massive blaze which has engulfed the GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area of Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. As per reports, several people are feared trapped in the building which caught fire less than an hour ago.

The fire which broke out in GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap chowk has been declared a Level III fire by the fire department officials. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan and gutted the ninth floor as well. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.