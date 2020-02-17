Mumbai fire: Massive blaze engulfs GST Bhavan in Mazgaon, several feared trapped

By: |
Updated: February 17, 2020 1:22:23 PM

Mumbai GST Bhavan Fire: The fire reportedly broke out on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan. The GST Bhavan is located in Mazgaon area of Mumbai.

Mumbai fire, GST bhavan in MumbaiMassive fire at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area of Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

GST Bhavan Mazgaon, Mumbai: Several people are feared trapped in a massive blaze which has engulfed the GST Bhavan in Mazgaon area of Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. As per reports, several people are feared trapped in the building which caught fire less than an hour ago.

The fire which broke out in GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap chowk has been declared a Level III fire by the fire department officials. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Related News

The fire reportedly broke out on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan and gutted the ninth floor as well. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai fire Massive blaze engulfs GST Bhavan in Mazgaon several feared trapped
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No lack of communication between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath: Digvijaya Singh
2Election Commission developing new voting technology with IIT-M! 10 things you should know
3AAP expansion plan: Party to connect with one crore people under month-long nationwide campaign