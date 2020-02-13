Mumbai fire: Massive blaze engulfs commercial building in Andheri’s Rolta Technology Park

Massive fire breaks out a three-storey commercial building in Mumbai. (Photo ANI)

Andheri Rolta Technology Park fire: A massive fire broke out a three-storey commercial building in Mumbai on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. It said that the building is located in Marol area of suburban Andheri. Fire officials said that the level-III fire was reported at a building located in Rolta Technology Park in Andheri East.

A total of eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to officials, the incident took place around 11.30 AM. Also, fire officials evacuated the nearby buildings as a precautionary measure. So far, there has been no report of any casualty or anyone trapped in the premises, a PTI report said.

“It is a ‘level-3’ (major) fire. Twelve fire engines are engaged in dousing the flames. All efforts are being made to extinguish the blaze,” the official said.

The official said that dense smoke engulfed the building and its staircases, thus delaying the fire-fighting operations. The fire was confined to the server room on the building’s second floor. It was brought under control after four hours.

The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a major fire also broke out at a an auto spare parts factory in outer Delhi’s Mundka area on Thursday. At least 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department received a call about the blaze. The incident took place around 10:30 AM. No casualty has been reported so far.