Mumbai fire: Hospital where tragedy struck lacked fire safety equipment, failed test 15 days ago

The fire at Mumbai’s ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri that claimed the lives of at least 8 people, including a six-month-old child, could have been averted had the hospital heeded the advice of the authorities in time. According to Fire deprtment officials, the hospital did not have the necessary safety equipment in place and failed the test barely 15 days ago. The fire that broke out yesterday has left at least 150 injured.

According to Fire Department chief Milind Ogle, the hospital was in the process of getting a No-Objection Certificate and had applied for the final NOC a fortnight ago for its under-construction building adjacent to the old structure that caught fire, The Asian Age reported. The official said that the hospital had said that it was in the process of complying with the Fire Department’s directions and tragedy struck in the old building.

Hospital Superintendent DR Rakesh Sharma, claims that everything happened spontaneously. The fire had resulted due to a short circuit in the operation theatre, according to primary information. However, the concrete reason hasn’t been discovered yet. It spread from the third floor of the building. For now, the hospital building has been vacated and the injured patients have been shifted to the nearby hospitals.

The official said that most of the patients who were trapped in the hospital suffered through smoke inhalation and a few of them jumped out of the windows in panic. Among the dead, only two have been identified as of now and the police are in the process of establishing the identity of the others.

It is not for the first time that a fire has erupted in a hospital. A similar fire had erupted in 2016 in Bhubaneswar SUM Hospital where 27 people were reported dead. Quite recently, another fire occurred at Kolkata’s Medical College Hospital, however, no one was reported dead. The plight of Indian hospitals and the indifference toward safety is evident.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Deepak Sawant, on Monday, said the injured and kin of the deceased will receive compensation. Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar later announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the next of the kin of those who died in the massive fire at ESIC Hospital in Mumbai, a statement said.