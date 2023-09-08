scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Mumbai: Fire erupts at Kurla residential building, no injuries reported

The main cause of the fire in the building has been attributed to a short circuit.

Written by India News Desk
Mumbai: Fire erupts at Kurla residential building, no injuries reported
The fire broke out at approximately 5.20 am in the meter box of the Galaxy building. (Image: ANI)

A fire broke out at the Galaxy building situated in the Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla East in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported.

The fire broke out at approximately 5.20 am in the meter box of the Galaxy building. The main cause of the fire has been attributed to a short circuit.

Also Read

Also Read: Delhi: Fire erupts at Sangam Vihar dummy factory; no injuries reported

Upon receiving the distress call, local police and fire brigade personnel promptly reached the scene. Their swift action led to the blaze being successfully controlled. The fire was fully extinguished by around 7:15 am.

The authorities have praised the timely response of the emergency services, which contributed to preventing any casualties during this unfortunate incident.

Further investigations are going on to assess the extent of damage caused by the fire and ensure the safety of residents in the aftermath of this incident.

More Stories on
mumbai

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 11:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS