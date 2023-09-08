Mumbai: Fire erupts at Kurla residential building, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the Galaxy building situated in the Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla East in Mumbai. No injuries have been reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai, today. Fire tender present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/hDwfkri8iY — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

The fire broke out at approximately 5.20 am in the meter box of the Galaxy building. The main cause of the fire has been attributed to a short circuit.

Upon receiving the distress call, local police and fire brigade personnel promptly reached the scene. Their swift action led to the blaze being successfully controlled. The fire was fully extinguished by around 7:15 am.

The authorities have praised the timely response of the emergency services, which contributed to preventing any casualties during this unfortunate incident.

Further investigations are going on to assess the extent of damage caused by the fire and ensure the safety of residents in the aftermath of this incident.