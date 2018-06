Fire breaks out at Scindia house near Income Tax office Ballard Estate (Image: ANI)

Mumbai Scindia house fire: A major fire broke out at the Mumbai’s Scindia House (Commercial) on Friday evening. It was reportedly a level-2 blaze. At least five fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the blaze is not clear yet. No casualties have been reported from the site so far. The rescue operation is underway.

Further details awaited.