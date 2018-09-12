Mumbai fire: Blaze at industrial unit in Andheri’s Marol area, fireman injured

Fireman Shivkumar Suryakant Satarval, 25, suffered burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Cooper Hospital where his condition was reported to be stable. (ANI)

A fire engulfed an industrial unit in suburban Andheri in the wee hours Wednesday, a civic official said. A fireman received burn injuries while dousing the flames and was rushed to hospital, he said.

The blaze erupted around 2 am at the commercial unit located in the SEEPZ industrial area at Marol in Andheri, the official said. Fire fighting engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 6 am, he said.

Fireman Shivkumar Suryakant Satarval, 25, suffered burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to the Cooper Hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, he said. No one was present inside the unit at the time of the fire, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. Firefighting operations underway. #Visuals from outside the building pic.twitter.com/HC7flZUbSL — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. 5 fire engines and 3 water tankers present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QKboaf2OKd — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

There have been a number of fire incidents in residential buildings and industrial units in Mumbai in the last few months. A blaze occurred Tuesday on the second floor of a commercial building situated in Madhur Industrial Estate in Andheri, injuring a fire fighter.

On September 4, a commercial unit in suburban Malad caught fire, but no casualty was reported. On August 22, a fire occurred on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar area, killing four people and injuring 16 others.

On August 27, a blaze engulfed a three-storey residential building in Parel area, but there was no casualty. On August 5, a fire at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Tardeo area of south Mumbai destroyed hundreds of documents and other items, but no one was injured.