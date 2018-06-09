Mumbai fire: 2 firefighters injured after parts of building collapsed due to massive blaze

Parts of the building also collapsed due to the massive blaze leaving two firefighters injured, an official said. (Source: ANI)

Mumbai fire: Two fire brigade personnel were injured after a major fire broke out in an old building in South Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday. The fire started around 4:30 AM inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai’s Fort area and around 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot as level-3 fire became level-4. Parts of the building also collapsed due to the massive blaze leaving two firefighters injured, an official said.

These persons were injured when a part of the building, called Kothari building (also known as the Light Of Asia), collapsed during the fire-fighting operation. The ground-plus-five-storey building has been unoccupied for the past nearly five years.

The official said that the structure in the Fort area, a major business district, is old and its southern part collapsed when fire brigade personnel were putting out the blaze. Fire department officials confirmed that no one was trapped inside the building.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale told ANI that the operations to put out the fire are underway and the situation is under control. The fire department had deployed as many as 16 fire engines to douse the blaze.

“We deployed 16 fire engines, 11 tankers and 150 fire officers. The situation is under control,” he said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Another official said that it is a very old building and its staircase had collapsed long ago, so there was no way to go inside. He added that it is a very congested area, so chances were that the fire could spread to neighbouring buildings as well. “We are investigating the cause of the fire,” the official added.

This is the second incident of major fire in the Fort area in last 10 days. A huge fire broke out at the Income Tax office in South Mumbai’s Scindia House on last Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident. People who were trapped inside were rescued by fire tenders.