Mumbai drug case live updates: Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing to continue, NCB claims he trafficked drugs

A special court will today continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. During the hearing on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the court that Aryan Khan was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai stressed that no drugs were found on him when officers in disguise raided a rave party on the ship. In fact, he was not even on the ship when the raids started, he argued. He also claimed Aryan Khan “had no cash” when he was on the ship, so he could not have bought drugs. The NCB dismissed the argument, saying Aryan Khan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant.

