Mumbai drug case live updates: Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing to continue, NCB claims he trafficked drugs

Updated: October 14, 2021 9:17:55 am

Mumbai drug bust live updates: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the court that Aryan Khan was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.

A special court will today continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. During the hearing on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told the court that Aryan Khan was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai stressed that no drugs were found on him when officers in disguise raided a rave party on the ship. In fact, he was not even on the ship when the raids started, he argued. He also claimed Aryan Khan “had no cash” when he was on the ship, so he could not have bought drugs. The NCB dismissed the argument, saying Aryan Khan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:17 (IST)14 Oct 2021
    Bail pleas of Mohak Jaswal, Aachit Kumar and Nupur Satija to be heard on October 20

    Bail pleas of Mohak Jaswal, Aachit Kumar and Nupur Satija to be heard on October 20. Bail please of Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Shreyas Iyer and Avin Sahu will be heard today.

    09:05 (IST)14 Oct 2021
    Aryan Khan procured drugs from Arbaaz Merchant and his connections, claims NCB

    The NCB, in its affidavit, claimed that it was prima facie revealed that accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) used to procure contraband from accused No 2 (Arbaaz Merchant) and the sources connected to accused No 2, from whose conscious possession six grams of charas was recovered.

    It added that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused including Aryan Khan for conspiracy to commit offences.

    "It is not feasible to dissect or separate each from the other. All ingredients of the crime that are preparation, intention, attempt and commission are present for this applicant (Aryan Khan)," the affidavit said.

    09:01 (IST)14 Oct 2021
    Pune Police issues lookout notice against NCB's witness

    Pune police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case

    The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that even if one accused is released on bail, then the investigation would be hampered. He told the court that WhatsApp chats of the accused (Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant) refers to bulk quantities of drugs and chats with a foreign national.
