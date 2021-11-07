Mumbai drug bust: Sameer Wankhede was part of larger plot to ‘kidnap’ Aryan Khan, says Nawab Malik

Malik also reiterated that there was a conspiracy hatched by a group of people to lure people like Aryan Khan onboard the ship and subsequently frame them in the drug case.

Continuing his unabated attack on Sameer Wankhede over the drugs-on-cruise case, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Sunday accused the NCB zonal director of being part of a larger plot to kidnap Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik claimed that the NCB official and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj tried to kidnap Aryan and demand ransom. “Aryan Khan didn’t purchase the ticket for the cruise party…It’s a matter of kidnapping and ransom,” the Maharashtra Minister said, according to ANI.

Malik also reiterated that there was a conspiracy hatched by a group of people to lure people like Aryan Khan onboard the ship and subsequently frame them in the drug case.

“Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede met outside Oshiwara graveyard on Oct 7. After which, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased,” he added. “They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working and we couldn’t get the feed.”

The remarks came after Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Malik in Bombay High Court. The matter is likely to be heard on Monday. Seeking a compensation of Rs 1.25 crore, the NCB officer’s father has alleged that Malik’s personal remarks have caused “irreparable loss, damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and societal image of plaintiff and his family members”.

Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized. Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case as “fake” and levelled a series allegations against Wankhede.

On the other hand, Wankhede has alleged that Malik was targeting him since he had earlier arrested the minister’s son-in-law Sameer Khan in a narcotics case.