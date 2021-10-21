Mumbai drug bust: No relief for Aryan Khan today as Bombay HC to hear his bail plea on Oct 26

The Bombay High Court will hear on October 26 the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was denied bail by the special NDPS court on Wednesday.

The Bombay High Court will hear on October 26 the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Khan’s lawyer, along with two other bail applicants Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, on Wednesday moved the high court, seeking urgent hearing of the bail pleas after a special NDPS court refused to grant them relief on Wednesday.

The court observed that `on the face of it’, Aryan Khan was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”. His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan (23), arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs including charas, has now moved the Bombay High Court.