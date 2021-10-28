Mumbai drug bust: NCB ‘independent witness’ Kiran Gosavi ‘nabbed’ by Pune Police, says Prabhakar Sail is lying

Kiran Gosavi was absconding in the case and was declared wanted by the Pune City Police in 2019. He was missing since then and was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness.

The Pune Police on Thursday said they have detained Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, n connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018.

Ahead of his detention, Gosavi alleged that Prabhakar Sail, another independent witness in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan, was lying and demanded that his call details and chats be released.

“Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail & his brother’s CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear,” Gosavi said.

“At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding (to release CDR and chats of Prabhakar Sail). Once his reports come out everything will clear,” he added.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Sail for the second time in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan.

The city police had said they had received four applications alleging extortion by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims. One of the applications was sent by Sail, who alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D’Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede, police said.

Gosavi was absconding in the case and was declared wanted by the Pune City Police in 2019. He was missing since then and was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On October 14, the police issued lookout circular against him.

Gosavi had gone incommunicado soon after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media and questions were raised about his conduct during the drugs bust. He was reportedly travelling in Uttar Pradesh and had also expressed his intentions to surrender before UP Police.

However, on Wednesday, he travelled to Pune and had told a news channel that he would be appearing before NCB officers who are conducting an internal inquiry against Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai, following which he planned to surrender to Pune Police. Gosavi, however, was ‘nabbed’ by Pune Police’s Crime Branch on Thursday morning before he could go travel to Mumbai, the Pune Police Commissioner said.