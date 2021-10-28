Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea, Kiran Gosavi detained

Aryan Khan's lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case was a direct infringement of constitutional guarantees.

The jail stay of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got longer as the hearing on his bail application remained inconclusive for the second day on Wednesday and proceedings in the Bombay High Court will resume on Thursday. Aryan Khan, arrested in the drugs case earlier this month, is in judicial custody for nearly three weeks now.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case was a direct infringement of constitutional guarantees and the counsel of a co-accused claimed conspiracy charge was invoked as an afterthought, while an NCB team began probe into allegations of extortion linked to the case against agency officials, including its zonal director in Mumbai Sameer Wankhede.

Read More