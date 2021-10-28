  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai drug bust live updates Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea Kiran Gosavi detained

Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea, Kiran Gosavi detained

By: |
Updated: October 28, 2021 8:29:42 am

Aryan Khan's lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case was a direct infringement of constitutional guarantees.

Aryan Khan's lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case was a direct infringement of constitutional guarantees.

The jail stay of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got longer as the hearing on his bail application remained inconclusive for the second day on Wednesday and proceedings in the Bombay High Court will resume on Thursday. Aryan Khan, arrested in the drugs case earlier this month, is in judicial custody for nearly three weeks now.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case was a direct infringement of constitutional guarantees and the counsel of a co-accused claimed conspiracy charge was invoked as an afterthought, while an NCB team began probe into allegations of extortion linked to the case against agency officials, including its zonal director in Mumbai Sameer Wankhede.

Read More

Live Blog

aryan khan drugs case, mumbai drug bust live news, aryan khan case live news, aryan khan bail hearing, shah rukh khan, sameer wankhede, mumbai drugs case

Highlights

    08:29 (IST)28 Oct 2021
    Kiran Gosavi detained in 2018 cheating case

    Kiran Gosavi has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted. He was missing since then & was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued lookout circular against him.

    08:02 (IST)28 Oct 2021
    'Prabhakar Sail is lying': NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

    Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail & his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness, before being detained

    07:56 (IST)28 Oct 2021
    Kiran Gosavi has been detained: Pune Police Commissioner
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General-northern region Gyaneshwar Singh said his team recorded the statement of Wankhede for more than four hours as part of a vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs case, while the controversy surrounding the IRS officer took a new turn when the qazi who performed his first marriage in 2006 said he was a Muslim at that time, a claim denied by his family. A five-member vigilance probe team, which landed in Mumbai in the morning, has started its probe and collected some documents and recordings NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the departmental probe into the allegations of extortion, told media persons.
    Bombay High Court
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Sedition law to be invoked against those celebrating Pak’s T20 win against India: Yogi Adityanath
    2Kerala High Court quashes notification issued by state govt banning online rummy
    3CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda