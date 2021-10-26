  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai drug bust live updates Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today Sameer Wankhede in Delhi

Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today, Sameer Wankhede in Delhi

By: |
Updated: October 26, 2021 8:39 am

Mumbai drug bust live updates: Aryan Khan had approached the high court after a special NDPS court on October 20 denied his plea and later extended his judicial custody till October 30.

Aryan Khan had approached the high court after a special NDPS court on October 20 denied his plea and later extended his judicial custody till October 30.

Aryan Khan bail plea hearing live updates: The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday the bail application of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case. The 23-year-old had approached the high court after a special NDPS court on October 20 denied his plea and later extended his judicial custody till October 30.

Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede, who is in Delhi, is expected to meet the Narcotics Control Bureau’s DG today amid allegations of extortion charges levelled against him and others in case that involves Aryan Khan. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the case that an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore was made by some agency officials, including Wankhede.

Read More

Live Blog

aryan khan bail hearing live updates, mumbai drugs case live updates, aryan khan drugs case live updates, aryan khan latest news, arbaaz merchant, bombay high court, sameer wankhede, aryan khan live news, shah rukh khan

Highlights

    Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, had on Sunday claimed in an affidavit and in subsequent interactions with reporters in Mumbai that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and some other people linked to the case to let off Aryan from this investigation. Sail said he was the bodyguard of another witness in this case, K P Gosavi, who is absconding after the NCB raids, which were conducted on October 3 at the cruise terminal on Mumbai's coast leading to the arrest of as many as 20 people, including Aryan. Sail also claimed that he saw Gosavi meeting Shah Rukh's manager and that he was asked to sign "9-10 blank pages" in the presence of Wankhede after the cruise raids.
    shah rukh khan
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Mamata Banerjee unhappy over delay in disbursement of students’ credit cards
    2I-T department conducts searches in Nashik
    3Central Vista project: Supreme Court questions land use change