Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today, Sameer Wankhede in Delhi

Aryan Khan bail plea hearing live updates: The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday the bail application of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in the Mumbai drug bust case. The 23-year-old had approached the high court after a special NDPS court on October 20 denied his plea and later extended his judicial custody till October 30.

Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede, who is in Delhi, is expected to meet the Narcotics Control Bureau’s DG today amid allegations of extortion charges levelled against him and others in case that involves Aryan Khan. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the case that an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore was made by some agency officials, including Wankhede.

