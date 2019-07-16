Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses in Dongri, over 40 feared trapped

Updated: July 16, 2019 12:40:32 PM

Mumbai building collapse: At least 40 people are feared trapped inside the rubble of the 4-storey collapsed building.

Mumbai building collapse, Dongri bulding collapseRescue teams have been rushed to the site and nearly 40 people are feared trapped under the debris. (ANI Photo)

Dongri building collapse: A four-storey building has collapsed in Dongri area in Mumbai trapping at least 40 people. According to BMC Disaster Management Cell, the building was situated in Dongri’s Tandel street.

Rescue teams including fire tenders and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the accident site.

The accident site is located inside a narrow lane causing difficulty for the rescue teams. Television images showed rescue teams removing debris by hand.


More details area awaited.

