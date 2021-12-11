Mumbai Doctor orders Rs 400 birthday cake for friend, duped of Rs 53,000

The woman called on the number she got from the internet and the phone was picked up by a fraudster who impersonated as an employee of the bakery. (Photo: Wikimedia)

In an incident of cyber fraud, a Mumbai doctor was duped of Rs 53,000 while trying to order a birthday cake worth Rs 400 online. The 31-year-old doctor works at a multi-speciality hospital and was duped by a cyber-fraudster impersonating as the bakery’s employee. The impersonator tricked the doctor into making payments of huge amounts repeatedly, which later raised suspicion.

The victim then approached the police and got an FIR was registered at the DB Marg police station yesterday. The victim informed the police that she searched on the internet for contact numbers of Merwan bakery situated in Girgaon as she wanted to order a cake. She had planned to pick up the cake after office hours and celebrate her friend’s birthday on the night of December 7. She told the police that she was unaware that cyber-fraudsters often put their own numbers in place of wine shops, bakeries, online shopping portals, customer care services of banks etc in order to dupe people.

The woman called on the number she got from the internet and the phone was picked up by a fraudster who impersonated as an employee of the bakery. The man asked the victim to make an advance payment of Rs 400 for booking the cake. After the payment of Rs 400, he again requested the doctor to make a payment of Rs 20 for issuing a receipt, reported the Indian Express.

After the payment of Rs 20, the man asked the victim to pay Rs 15,236 as registration fees saying it would be refunded. Hesitatingly, the doctor made the payment. Soon after, the man called again saying there was some error and persuaded her to make a payment of Rs 38,472. The doctor hesitated again, but made the payment thinking it will be refunded.

Next, the fraudster asked the victim to make a payment of Rs 50,000 citing yet another reason. This rang the alarm bell and the victim disconnected the call. She then alerted her bank about the transactions and approached the local police station to lodge an FIR.