Mumbai: After dead rat found in dish, Bandra restaurant ordered to shut down

Days after a customer found a dead rat in his chicken curry, a popular restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra that served the dish has been ordered to close down.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a notice to temporarily close Papa Pancho Da Dhaba after it conducted an inspection at the eatery, following the customer’s complaint over the horrifying discovery.

The images below may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion advised.

@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at #papaPanchodadhaba near Pali naka Bandra West . No manager or owner is ready to listen . We called police and 100 as well . No Help yet . @mumbaimirror @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/YRJ4NW0Wyk — Stay_Raw (@AMINKHANNIAZI) August 13, 2023

Several irregularities were found and the restaurant has been ordered to shut its doors till all the necessary guidelines have been complied with, the FDA said.

On Sunday night, Anurag Singh and his friend Amin had gone to the restaurant in Bandra for Punjabi food. The two men ordered two dishes, one mutton and one chicken-based curry.

Anurag discovered that the meat in the chicken curry, which he said tasted a little strange, was actually a dead rat.

Outraged, the two men confronted the hotel manager, who “gave vague answers”, Anurag later alleged in his complaint to the police.

On the basis of the complaint, the manager and chef of the restaurant were charged, the police said on Wednesday. A case was registered against the hotel’s chef, manager and chicken supplier, police said.

One of the men also posted images of the purported meal on X, formerly Twitter, where it has gathered over 200,000 views with most user calling for strict actions against the restaurant.