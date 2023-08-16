Mumbai: Dead rat found in dish at popular Bandra restaurant, manager, chef arrested

The manager and chef of a popular restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra area were arrested on Tuesday after a customer found a dead rat in his dish on the eve of August 13.

Police have filed a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The images below may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion advised.

@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at #papaPanchodadhaba near Pali naka Bandra West . No manager or owner is ready to listen . We called police and 100 as well . No Help yet . @mumbaimirror @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/YRJ4NW0Wyk — Stay_Raw (@AMINKHANNIAZI) August 13, 2023

According to personnel of Bandra police station, the complainant, Anurag Dilip Singh, 40, a resident of Dindoshi area, is a senior manager at a private bank in Goregaon West, went to Papa Pancho Da Dhaba restaurant on Pali Naka, Bandra (West), along with his friend Amin Khan, 40, for dinner on August 13.

Also Read: Jharkhand school children taken ill, lizard found in meal

They ordered bhuna gosht and chicken curry, and while eating, Singh found an unusual piece in the chicken dish. He examined it carefully and was shocked to discover that it was a dead rat, states the FIR, The Indian Express reported.

The two called the hotel manager, Vivian Albert Siquiera, 40, showed him the rat, and confronted him. The manager could not give a satisfactory answer, Singh told police.

Singh’s friend Khan later tweeted about the incident with photos of the rat in their food. Tagging Mumbai police, he tweeted from his handle @AminKhanNIAZI, saying, “@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at Papa PanchoDaDhaba near Pali Naka Bandra West. No manager or owner is ready to listen. We called the police and 100 others as well. No Help yet.”

Also Read: Lizard in meal: Air India must take serious action on catering failure, says aviation expert

Singh said he started feeling sick right after discovering the rat in the curry some of which he had already consumed. He consulted a doctor on the way back home who prescribed some medication.

After police responded to the situation, Singh filed a complaint against the restaurant.

An official from Bandra police confirmed the arrest of hotel manager Vivian Sequeira and the cook. “They have been booked under sections 272 (adulteration of food meant to be sold) and 336 (rash or negligent behaviour that endangers a person’s life) of Indian Penal Code,” said an officer, Hindustan Times reported.