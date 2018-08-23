Mumbai Crystal Tower fire: Parel high-rise where 4 died had no Occupancy Certificate, faulty fire-fighting equipment; developer held

Crystal Tower is located near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area of the city. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Mumbai Police has arrested the developer of Crystal Tower after four persons were killed and 21 persons were seriously injured in a massive fire that broke out on the 12th floor of the building on Wednesday. Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, the developer, has been charged with culpable homicide and has taken into custody till August 27. Crystal Tower is located near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area of the city.

“The developer has been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338( causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others),” DCP N Ambika told news agency PTI.

Also, the fire fighting equipments of the building were not working, which is itself is a violation of building regulations.

The building has a total of seventeen floors and the fire broke out on the 12th floor. Initially, it was Level-2 but later turned into a Level-3 fire. According to several media reports, the cause of the incident is said to be a short circuit.

Moreover, the building does not have the mandatory occupation certificate granted by the BMC. However, it was occupied by around 58 flat owners. According to the BMC, it had issued a notice to the builder and all the occupants to vacate the building in October 2016. However, the order was challenged in the court and the matter is sub-judice.

The fire brigade control room received a message about the fire at 8.32 am. According to P S Rahangdale, chief of Mumbai Fire Brigade, “the smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building’s staircases.” The area around the lift of the floor was the worst affected, fire in the electrical wiring kept in the duct area had caused smoke and heat on the entire floor. Fourteen fire engines controlled the situation while cranes were used to rescue people from the flames in the high-rise.