Mumbai coronavirus update: Cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave amid fears of COVID-19 spread

The decision to send cops on leave aged above 55 comes after COVID-19 claimed lives of three Mumbai Police personnel in the last three days.
Mumbai Police have asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age and having some pre- existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus infection. The move comes after COVID-19 claimed lives of three Mumbai Police personnel in the last three days.
During an analysis, it came to light that the three deceased and the other police personnel currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease were above the age of 50, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.
- Kota students news: Maharashtra govt to send 100 buses to bring back 2,000 students stranded due to lockdown
- Bulandshahr: Two priests beaten to death by man they accused of stealing tongs, CM Adityanath assures strict action
- Kota: Stranded Bihar students booked for violating lockdown over protest demanding repatriation
Read Coronavirus in India Latest News Updates (LIVE)
“In view of this, we have decided to protect our policemen and officers – who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment – and asked them to take leave,” he said.
“Because of their age, these police personnel are at a higher risk. Therefore, we are allowing them to take leave during these days,” the official said.
So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force.
On Monday, a 57-year-old head constable of the Mumbai Police died of COVID-19. Besides, a 52-year-old head constable succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while a 57-year-old constable died on Saturday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.