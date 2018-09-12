Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam calls PM Narendra Modi ‘anpadh, gawaar’

Nirupam said, “What will students studying in schools and colleges get by getting to know about an anpadh and gawaar person like PM Narendra Modi?”

Mumbai Congress chief on Wednesday called PM Narendra Modi an ‘anpadh’ and ‘gawaar’ person. While speaking to news agency ANI, Nirupam said, “What will students studying in schools and colleges get by getting to know about an anpadh and gawaar person like PM Narendra Modi?” He furher added, “It’s shameful that citizen of our nation and students don’t know the number of degrees PM has.” (Jo bachhe school, college mein padh rahe hain woh Modi jaise unpadh-gawaar ke baare mein jaan kar unko kya milne wala hai? Yeh bahut sharmnaak baat hai ki aaj tak humare desh ke nagrik aur bacchhon ko pata hi nahi hai ki PM ki degree kitni hai?)

Nirupam is quite known for making controversial statements. In June, Nirupam had said that planting assassination plots is an ‘old Modi tactic’ whenever his popularity is down. “I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi’s old tactic, since he was CM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time,” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had told ANI.

In May, Nirupam had likened Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to a dog for his decision to invite the BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka. However, he later deleted his tweet and apologised. “Vajubhai Vala is a human. How can I call him a dog. But yes, he has left behind even dogs in terms of showing loyalty. However, if my statement was not liked, I apologise,” he had tweeted.