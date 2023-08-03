Mumbai college restricts entry for students wearing burqa, withdraws after protest

A college located in the Chembur district of Mumbai restricted the entry of students wearing burqas due to the college’s uniform policy.

The security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering as the college has its own uniform, said a police official.

The incident sparked tensions between the parents and the school body with demonstrations staged outside the college gate as videos of the protest began to surface online.

While speaking about the incident, principal Vidya Gauri Lele said that the college had informed the parents about the new uniform policy well in advance.

“On May 1, we held a meeting with parents to discuss this new dress code policy. We had communicated everything including the ban on burqa, hijab, scarves, and stickers. At the time, everyone had agreed to the dress code. But they are protesting now,” she said.

The situation was brought under control after police officials reached the spot. Both the parties agreed on the new rules established by the college administration stating that the girl students would be allowed to come to the college wearing burqa, hijab, or scarf, considering their safety and dignity.

However, the students would be required to remove the burqa inside and wear scarves in the classroom, the official said.

A similar ban was imposed on hijab in Karnataka last year that led to several protests across the country. The matter later reached the Supreme Court where it is currently pending a decision.