Mumbai businessman booked for cheating BJP MP Ravi Kishan of Rs 3.5 crore

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked a Mumbai-based businessman for allegedly cheating actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore. According to the MP’s PRO Ramesh Dubey, Kishan had lent the amount to the accused, identified as Jain Jitendra Ramesh, back in 2012.

When the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP insisted upon the money being returned at the earliest, the Mumbai-based businessman, after repeated reminders, finally handed Kishan 12 cheques of Rs 34 lakh each. However, Kishan was left stunned when he finally went to encash one of the cheques given to him.

On December 7, when Kishan deposited the cheque at an SBI branch, the cheque bounced. Kishan understood that he had been scammed by Ramesh. After that event, Kishan kept in touch with Ramesh regarding the money.

When he was unable to receive any satisfactory response from Ramesh, he filed a police complaint at the Gorakhpur Cantontment Police Session. Based on Kishan’s complaint, a case of cheating to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore was filed against the accused. The accused Ramesh has been booked under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



The complaint was submitted a few days back and action will be taken against the accused after preliminary investigations have been conducted, said Cantonment police station in-charge Shashi Bhushan Rai.

A famous Bhojpuri actor, Kishan had first contested an election on behalf of the Congress back in 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur constituency. After having lost the elections, Kishan finally left Congress in 2017 and joined BJP.



In 2019 general elections, Kishan defeated Samajwadi Party’s Rambhual Nishad by a huge margin from UP’s Gorakhpur constituency.





