Mumbai: Bus strike enters 7th day; commuters face Monday morning blues

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 9:18 AM

The bus strike in Mumbai today entered its seventh day.

Commuters stand in line for share taxi at South Mumbai as BEST bus employees go on the 4th day of strike. (Express photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) staff’s bus strike entered its seventh day on Monday with no agreement in sight between the agitating workers and the management of the civic-run transport corporation. The bus strike in Mumbai today is expected to leave the commuters and office-goers to face Monday morning blues.

Amid the bus strike, the commuters will have to rely on alternate modes of transport such as local trains, MSRTC buses, Metro, Monorail, private buses or take auto-rickshaws and taxis to travel. The MSRTC and private operators have been running additional buses to make for the shortage of buses on Mumbai roads.

Around 3,2000 BEST employees are on strike since last Tuesday, forcing the 3200-odd buses fleet to get off the roads. Not a single bus turned out on Mumbai streets on Sunday as only four drivers out of the 2,610 on the rolls, and none of the 2,764 conductors, were present.

Among other issues, the striking workers have been demanding the merger of the BEST budget with the principal budget of the BMC, employee service residences as well as higher salaries.

On the directions of the Bombay High Court, a government committee, comprising of the chief secretary, BMC commissioner, BEST general manager and transport and urban development secretaries and union functionaries had failed to break the impasse with issues remaining unresolved.

Here’s how commuters in Mumbai shared their plight on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that his party will fulfill its promise to merge the budget of the transport undertaking with that of the BMC. The party controls the BMC and is a partner in the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

