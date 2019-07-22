Bandra MTNL building fire LIVE Updates: 40 still feared trapped in massive blaze in Bandra, 1 fireman injured

Bandra MTNL building fire LIVE Updates: The rescue operation is on to rescue those trapped inside. (ANI)

Bandra MTNL building fire LIVE Updates: A huge fire broke out at the MTNL Building in Mumbai on Monday, after which as many as 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service, initial reports said. While the firefighting operation is underway, around 100 people present in the building at the time the fire broke out are feared trapped inside the nine-storey building. The fire brigade arrived at the spot at around 3:15 pm.

The day being Monday, many MTNL employees were in the building at the time of the incident. While the reason behind the incident is still not known, there are reports that the incident might have occurred due to the short circuit.

On Sunday, a person lost his life and another got injured, while 13 others were rescued after a fire in Colaba’s Churchill Chambers. The deceased was in the innermost room of an apartment to protect himself from the blaze. A person inhaled a lot of smoke, after which he was shifted to an Intensive Care Unit. Firefighters rescued 13 others using ladders and other methods.