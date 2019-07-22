Bandra MTNL building fire LIVE Updates: 40 still feared trapped in massive blaze in Bandra, 1 fireman injured

Bandra MTNL building fire LIVE Updates: A huge fire broke out at the MTNL Building in Mumbai on Monday, after which as many as 14 fire tenders have been pressed into service, initial reports said. While the firefighting operation is underway, around 100 people present in the building at the time the fire broke out are feared trapped inside the nine-storey building. The fire brigade arrived at the spot at around 3:15 pm.
The day being Monday, many MTNL employees were in the building at the time of the incident. While the reason behind the incident is still not known, there are reports that the incident might have occurred due to the short circuit.
On Sunday, a person lost his life and another got injured, while 13 others were rescued after a fire in Colaba’s Churchill Chambers. The deceased was in the innermost room of an apartment to protect himself from the blaze. A person inhaled a lot of smoke, after which he was shifted to an Intensive Care Unit. Firefighters rescued 13 others using ladders and other methods.
Fire brigade officials deployed an aerial ladder to rescue 20 persons from the building, where fire broke out this , officials said. Efforts are being made to rescue the nearly 40 more people who are still trapped inside, mostly on the terrace of the nine-floor building, an official said.
A fireman has been injured during rescue operations at the BTNL building because of suffocation. He has been admitted to Bhabha Bandra hospital. Speaking about him Dr Pradeep Jadhav has said that the official is stable and just has a breathing problem.
The fresh incident of the fire accident occurred a day after the Churchill Chambers building caught fire. At least one person lost his life in the incident. it was declared a level-2 fire. Soon after the incident, fire brigade official rescued those trapped inside with ladders . Four fire engines were at the spot.
The fire brigade has rescued at least 22 people from the terrace so far. There is no report of casualty to or injury. The fire is reportedly confined to third and fourth floor of the ninth story building. The incident comes after a number of people lost their lives after heavy rains cripple the city recently. A building had also collapsed recently that saw a number of casualties.
The fire reportedly broke out at around 3 pm. The building consists of nine floors. It is incidently located near fire brigade office. Since it was an working day, many MTNL office were inside the building. s many as 100 people are reported to be trapped inside. Efforts are on to rescue those trapped inside.
Rescue operations are on to rescue all those who are trapped inside the building. While the cause of the incident is not known yet, It is suspected that short circuit could be one of the reasons behind. Watch this video.
Nearly 100 people are feared to be trapped inside the building. The MTNL building where the fire broke out is situated in Bandra. No reports of injury or dead yet. The firefighters team is already at the spot. Rescue operations are on.
Efforts on to rescue people trapped in MTNL building in Bandra. A level 4 fire has broken in the building. Aas many as 14 fire tenders are present at the spot.