Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 14, search and rescue ops on in Dongri

The death toll from the building collapse in south Mumbai’s Dongri rose to 14 on Wednesday morning. The National Disaster Response is still carrying out search and rescue operations as 30 people are still feared trapped under the debris.

Sachidanand Gawde, the PRO of the National Disaster Response Force, said that rescue operations were conducted through the night and are still going on. “It (search and rescue operations) will go on till the last piece of rubble is not removed from the spot,” Gawde told news agency PTI.

On Tuesday morning, the four-story Kesarbhai building in in Dongri’s Tandel street came crashing down. Even as Maharastra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe to ascertain the cause, locals claim that repair work being carried out in the basement was responsible for the collapse. Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah offered their condolences to the victims.

The building is almost 90-year old and was contructed in 1934. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials said that the building was unauthorised and not under their supervision.

The accident site is located inside a narrow lane, which caused difficulty for the rescue teams. The NDRF teams had to remove the rubble by bare hand. Ambulances have been parked at some distance away from the actual collapse site as the lanes are too narrow for them to enter.

Two children – one aged between 6-8 and a three-year-old – were rescued from under the debris by fire fighter.

“Both kids were sent to Sir JJ hospital in 108 Ambulance, but they were declared dead,” Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale told news agency PTI. Rahangdale also said that one fireman was also injured in the line of duty.