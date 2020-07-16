Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Part of old building collapses in south Mumbai’s Fort area; rescue work underway

There have been no reports of injury or casualty yet. (ANI)

Mumbai building collapse: A portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in Fort area of south Mumbai on Thursday. Currently, search operation is underway and four fire tenders are present at the spot. There have been no reports of injury or casualty yet. According to PTI, a corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

PTI reported that several persons were feared trapped under the debris. Besides, several people are stranded in the part of the building which is intact as staircases were blocked. The report said that as much as 30 to 40 per cent part of the ground-plus- five storey building collapsed around 5 pm. Two people were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospital.