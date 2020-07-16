  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Mumbai building collapse LIVE Part of old building collapses in south Mumbai’s Fort area rescue work underway

Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Part of old building collapses in south Mumbai’s Fort area; rescue work underway

Updated: July 16, 2020 6:51:52 pm

A corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

There have been no reports of injury or casualty yet. (ANI)

Mumbai building collapse: A portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in Fort area of south Mumbai on Thursday. Currently, search operation is underway and four fire tenders are present at the spot. There have been no reports of injury or casualty yet. According to PTI, a corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

PTI reported that several persons were feared trapped under the debris. Besides, several people are stranded in the part of the building which is intact as staircases were blocked. The report said that as much as 30 to 40 per cent part of the ground-plus- five storey building collapsed around 5 pm. Two people were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospital.

Live Blog

Mumbai building collapse LIVE

Highlights

    18:51 (IST)16 Jul 2020
    Mumbai building collapse: NDRF team at the spot

    Mumbai building collapse: A team of NDRF has moved to the collapse site. The rescue operation is currenty underway. The six-storey building had collapsed around 5 pm.  

    18:40 (IST)16 Jul 2020
    Mumbai building collapse: Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances at the spot

    Mumbai building collapse: Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances are at the spot and search and rescue operation is still on. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the spot. The building had been partly vacated for repairs by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. (PTI)

    18:25 (IST)16 Jul 2020
    Mumbai building collapse: Families still in building will be evacuated, says Shiv Sena MP

    Mumbai building collapse: I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated, says Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. 

    18:21 (IST)16 Jul 2020
    Mumbai: Six-storey building collapses, no injury yet

    Mumbai: Portion of Bhanushali building has collpased at Fort. Search operation is presently underway and four fire tenders are presently at the site. 

