Mumbai beggar was a millionaire, police find after his death

Mumbai Police recovered a fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakhs and around Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash from the residence of a beggar Burju Chandra Azad in Govandi. (ANI)

Yet another story of a millionaire beggar has come to light from Mumbai. Mumbai Police has recovered a fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakhs and around Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash from the residence of a beggar Burju Chandra Azad in Govandi, who died in an accident while trying to cross a railway track, news agency ANI reported.

Mumbai: A fixed deposit of Rs 8.77 lakhs & around Rs 1.5 lakhs of cash (mostly coins) recovered by police from the residence of a beggar Burju Chandra Azad in Govandi, who died in an accident while trying to cross a railway track. pic.twitter.com/44ICDXnXTM — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019

Giving out the details about the beggar, NK Saste, Senior Police Inspector-Vashi GRP, said that Azad used to live alone and his neighbour knew nothing about him. “We identified him through documents found at his residence and came to know that his family resides in Rajasthan. We have contacted his son who is also a nominee of his fixed deposit,” Saste was quoted by the news agency as saying.

This is not the first such story where a beggar has turned out to be rich. In 2015, India came to know about its richest beggar — Bharat Jain — who would earn Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per month by begging. He used to beg at crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (known as CST) or Azad Maidan. He had also bought a personal flat worth Rs 80 lakh in Mumbai.

In the same year, another beggar — Krishna Kumar Gite — made the headlines for his wealth. His income was estimated to be between Rs 40,000 and 50,000 per month. He also owned a personal flat at Nala Sopara, Mumbai.