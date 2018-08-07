Mumbai beaches invaded! Over 150 injured in 2 days as blue bottle jellyfish attack visitors

Security threats to Mumbai often come through the picturesque Arabian sea that borders the financial capital of India. However, the attackers this time around are not dreaded terrorist outfits, but blue bottle jellyfish. People spotted bottle jellyfish across beaches and got injured after the venomous species attacked several of them. Panic and fear loom large in the beaches of Mumbai following the injuries.

A shopkeeper at Juhu Beach said that around 150 people have been attacked by the jellyfish in past two days. “The beach is full of jellyfish. Many people have been injured, from the past two days. I am helping them by rubbing lemon when they are stung. I suggest, people should avoid visiting the beach for now,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The long tentacles of jellyfish when entering the body of an individual, cause itching and pain for hours. The venomous sting can kill fish. However, humans can’t be killed by the jellyfish. According to reports, they eat the eggs of fish and compete with them for food, wiping out the livelihoods of fishermen.

Blue bottle jellyfish, which is also known as Portuguese man-of-war, are generally seen in Mumbai, during the mid-monsoon season. Locals said that the jellyfish are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they can be spotted in large numbers. Human activities that could be making things inconducive for jellyfish include pollution, climate change, introduction of non-native species, overfishing and building artificial structures such as oil and gas rigs.