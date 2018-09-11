Mumbai banker murder: Autopsy report indicates HDFC Bank executive’s throat slit from behind

The autopsy report of HDFC Bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi whose body was found on Monday in Kalyan indicates a suspicion that his throat was first slit from behind and then he was stabbed multiple times that caused his death. According to a report in The Indian Express, the postmortem examination on Sanghvi’s body was conducted at KEM Hospital on Monday afternoon after police recovered his body from a marshy land with at least 13 stab injuries.

The IE report said that carotid artery in the neck was cut by a sharp-edged object. The carotid artery supplies blood to the brain. It said that the stab in the neck fell short of damaging his trachea that provides air flow to and from the lungs for respiration. There was also a slit on his hand which indicates that he had tried to defend himself.

The bank executive had sustained three critical wounds, it said. While two injuries were reported in front of his body in the liver and intestine, one was from behind that pierced his lungs. The other injuries were on his legs.

“We suspect other stab injuries were inflicted after he fell unconscious,” a doctor said.

According to forensic experts, Singhvi’s murder was well-planned. An expert told IE that most injuries are muscle deep but three stab injuries have gone deeper touching the vital organs.

Sanghvi (39), a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, was missing since last Wednesday. He used to drive his car to Kamala Mills compound in Parel to attend his office. His family had lodged a missing complaint at NM Joshi Marg Police station when he didn’t return home till late Wednesday night. While his car was found abandoned on Friday in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear set, police managed to locate his body on Monday. His decomposed body was recovered from a marshy land in Kalyan. It said that an identification card in his chest pocket, buckle on the belt and shoe helped Sanghvi’s father and brother to identify him.