Mumbai bandh today LIVE Updates: CM Fadnavis ready for talks, Maratha groups call off quota stir

Mumbai bandh today LIVE Updates: Tyres set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane.

Mumbai bandh today LIVE Updates: In a big relief to BJP -led NDA government, Maratha Kranti Morcha has decided to end their ongoing protest. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Morcha said that they wanted Mumbaikars to return their home safely. The organisation will meet later today to discuss the future course of action. Meanwhile, heavy police have been deployed in the capital of Maharashtra and its adjacent areas to prevent any untoward situation. BEST bus services from Airoli to Vashi have been completely stopped today. According to reports, protesters pelted stones on two Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses near Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli this morning.

Yesterday, violence erupted across the state after Maratha outfits intensified their demand for reservation for the community. One constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempts by three agitators. While Maratha Kranti Morcha had called for Mumbai shutdown, Sakal Maratha Samaj called for a bandh in Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said.