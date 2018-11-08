Mumbai: Air India passengers fume over delayed flights as workers go on strike over Diwali bonus

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 1:14 PM

The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, are on a strike since Wednesday night.

Air India Flights, Air India delay, flights delay, diwali bonus, strike on diwali bonus, Air India strikeThe employees went on a strike against non-payment of Diwali bonus. (PTI)

Several Air India flights from Mumbai were delayed on Thursday morning after a group of contractual workers went on a strike, leaving passengers helpless and fuming. Media reports suggest that the state-run airline had to call staff from home to help with the check-in process. The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, are on a strike since Wednesday night.

Speaking on the situation, Air India spokesperson said that some flights had got delayed due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai by AIATSL employees. “We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,” the spokesperson told NDTV.

According to PTI, the employees went on a strike against non-payment of Diwali bonus. A senior official told the agency that the national carrier has called in its permanent employees to handle the ground handling operations at the Mumbai airport. “Negotiations are going on between the striking employees and the AIATSL management to resolve the issue,” he said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The report suggests that at least 13 flights were delayed due to strike. “The delay was up to three hours,” the official said.

Several stranded passengers took to Twitter to raise their complaint. Anand Sivakumaran in a tweet said: “AirIndia Why did I book this fatichar airline. 676 from Kol to Mum delayed by 3 hrs. No announcement. No staff. Just an SMS five minutes before departure time. And with news of the strike in Mumbai wish someone would tell us if this bloody flight will take off or not.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai: Air India passengers fume over delayed flights as workers go on strike over Diwali bonus
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition