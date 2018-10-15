Mumbai: Air India crew member falls off aircraft while boarding, hospitalised with injuries

The woman crew member was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. (File Photo)

A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after she fell off a Mumbai-Delhi flight this morning while boarding the aircraft at Mumbai airport. The Air India aircraft was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here.

The woman crew member has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route. During pre-boarding, the woman crew member, Harsha Lobo, went to open the L5 door of the Boeing 777 to allow the step ladder to align with the door. But there was a gap and while opening the door, she slipped and fell onto the tarmac, Times Of India reported.

She has sustained injuries on her right leg, according to TOI. The Boeing 777 aircraft door is about 30 feet above ground.

The Air India flight is currently delayed. An Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments, reported PTI.