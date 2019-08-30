Mumbai: Aspiring actor commits suicide, jumps off terrace of her apartment

The aspiring actor lived on the third floor of an apartment in Oshiwara area. (Photo/ANI)

TV actor commits suicide: An aspiring actor committed suicide by jumping off her resident apartment in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area late on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi.

The incident took place at about 12.30 am, a security guard of the apartment said. “There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived,” news agency ANI quoted security guard Bipin Kumar Thakur, as saying.

According to reports, Punjabi had been trying to get into the film industry for long but she didn’t succeed so far. Police said initial investigations have revealed that she was mentally disturbed and had tried to end her life earlier too but was saved. The woman used to have frequent fights with her mother, the police said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.