Mumbai: 3 dead as major fire breaks out in residential high-rise building

Three people, including two women, died and one person was injured in a major fire that broke out in a residential high-rise building here Thursday evening, a civic official said. The 16-storey building is located in suburban Tilak Nagar, where a search and rescue operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade is underway, said the official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Our fire brigade control room got information about the incident at 7.51 pm after which our fire-fighting team along with an ambulance rushed to the spot,” he added.

“The blaze started on the 10th floor of the building, Sargam Society (G+16), located near Ganesh Garden in Tilak Nagar,” he said.

The fire brigade team rescued four people from the floor and admitted them to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where three people, including two women, were declared dead by the hospital authorities, the official said. The fourth person, who received injuries, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

The fire has been brought under control, but its cause will be known only after an inquiry, the official added.