Mumbai: 19-year-old medical student dies during tug-of-war in college campus

A sporting event at a college campus turned into tragedy when a 19-year-old medical student died during a game of tug-of-war on Friday.

He was a second year student of K J Somaiya Nursing college, as per reports.

The college principal, Avani Oke, confirmed that the student named Jibin Sunny had collapsed while engaging in tug-of-war in the college premises.

Jibin was, in fact, an athlete with no history of health issues, Oke was also quoted as saying.

A medical expert administered CPR to the Jibin who was then rushed to Rajawadi hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival, as per reports.

Rajawadi Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, told that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“It is not yet clear what exactly lead to the student’s death,” said Senior police inspector Sushil Kamble of Tilak Nagar police station and added that a case of accidental death has been filed.

“We will have to wait for the post-mortem reports to confirm the cause of death,” he said.

The college released a statement on Friday, “Jibin…a healthy nursing student and an athlete collapsed while he was participating in a tug-of-war game. It is a very unfortunate incident. Our heartfelt condolences to Jibin’s family, his teachers and friends. We stand with them at this difficult time. Our prayers for giving all strength in this time.”

A video said to be of the incident has also surfaced. In the said video, Sunny who is wearing green polo shirt with a black stripes, could be seen standing ahead in line on one side of the rope. He is seen pulling the rope towards his end and after a few minutes, he suddenly fell to the ground.