Multiplex employee among 3 held for duping firm of Rs 14 lakh

New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 4:14:55 AM

Three men, including an employee of a multiplex chain, were arrested for allegedly duping the company of Rs 14 lakh in west Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint by the manager, one person arrived at the multiplex in Naraina area on April 30, claiming to be a representative of the private firm appointed by the bank that collects the cash of the theatre.

The accused entered his fake particulars at the security register, produced his identity card and took away Rs 14.14 lakh from the multiplex’s accountant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The fraud came to light when the real representative the cash-collecting firm reached at spot. The manager also alleged that the accountant did not thoroughly verify the accused while handing over the cash, Bhardwaj said.

After scanning the CCTV footage, and interrogation, it was revealed that an employee, Amreek Singh, had hatched the conspiracy. The accused procured a SIM card on forged documents and called the accountant, pretending himself to be an collection agent. He sent his friend, Amit Singh, who has criminal records, to collect the money, the officer said.

Amreek Singh (41), Amit Singh (38) and Amreek Singh (26) were arrested, and Rs 12.40 lakh was recovered, she added.

