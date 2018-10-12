Multiple properties linked to Andhra TDP MP CM Ramesh raided by I-T department in Hyderabad, Kadapa

The Income Tax department today raided multiple properties linked to Rajya Sabha Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP and businessman CM Ramesh. According to news agency ANI, the I-T sleuths are also conducting raids at the properties of the TDP lawmaker’s close relatives. Raids are also being carried out on homes and offices of Ramesh in Hyderabad and Kadapa.

Simultaneous raids are also being carried out on the properties of Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd of which Ramesh is a promoter.

Ramesh hails from Padmanayaka Velama Community. In 1999, he had founded Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd. The firm is involved in construction and infrastructure works. Within a span of 14 years, it has grown a total turnover of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Ramesh is also an official spokesperson of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party. He won his second consecutive term in Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.