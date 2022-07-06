Multiple police complaints against MP Mahua Moitra over Goddess Kali remarks; ‘Bring it on BJP,’ says TMC leader

After taking out a protest against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra over her remarks referring to Goddess Kali as a “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting” deity at a media conclave, the BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday lodged 56 complaints against Moitra at Kolkata’s Bowbazar thana, demanding her arrest within 72 hours, according to reports. Reacting to the development, Moitra took to Twitter and wrote, “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces.”



Earlier, Moitra had stated that her remarks had no connection to the ongoing row about a documentary film poster showing Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette. “I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kaali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” Moitra had tweeted.

Moitra, while speaking at the media conclave, said, “… If you go to Tarapith (the iconic Kali temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom.”

Soon after Moitra had made these remarks, her party quickly distanced itself, while ‘strongly condemning’ her remarks. “The comments made by Mahua Moitra at the India Today Conclave East 2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,” the party said.

The Bengal BJP unit asked the ruling TMC to take strict action against Moitra, either by expelling or suspending her. “TMC can’t detach itself from comments of Mahua Moitra. If TMC actually doesn’t endorse it, they should take action – they should either expel her or suspend her from the party for a few days, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar told news agency ANI, while adding, “Our Mahila Morcha will stage a sit-in protest, go to Police Station, and request that she (Mahua Moitra) be arrested.”