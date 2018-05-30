Multi-level parking charges to be one-third of surface parking rates: PMAP

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is the nodal agency engaged for the PMAP, which also includes disallowing parking within 25 m from roundabouts and traffic intersections, a senior official today said. (PTI)

Civic bodies in Delhi will levy one-third charges for multi-level parking facilities compared to surface parking rates, according to the parking management area plan (PMAP) for the national capital being firmed up by the Delhi government that seeks to decongest the city and also make it pedestrian-friendly. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is the nodal agency engaged for the PMAP, which also includes disallowing parking within 25 m from roundabouts and traffic intersections, a senior official today said. “The idea is to come up with a holistic parking policy for the city, which also addresses needs of pedestrians. We also want to discourage long-term surface parking and incentivise multi-level parking to keep the city decongested,” Deputy Commissioner, R P Cell, Prem Shankar Jha, said.

“So, in the plan we have proposed that charges for multi-level parking should be one-third of the rates for surface parking,” the official said. The PMAP is part of the draft parking policy for the national capital being finalised by the Arvind Kejriwal government and is yet to be notified. “The proposals made by us (nodal agency) have been taken up positively by the Delhi government’s transport department. The policy is yet to be notified,” he said.

The current parking charges for North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations (NDMC, SDMC and EDMC) are Rs 20 per hour for cars and Rs 10 for two-wheelers. For 24 hours, it is subject to a maximum of Rs 200 for cars and Rs 100 for two-wheelers. “Lajpat Nagar and Kailash Colony areas in south Delhi have been identified for model parking facilities, which would be developed according to the parking plan that also envisage to address spill-over of vehicles,” Jha told PTI.

“As per the plan, it will have three segments — parking, non-parking and transit. The transit segment will be for auto-rickshaws, cabs and other commercial vehicles which would be used as pick-up and drop-off facilities. Besides, there would be pedestrianised spaces for ease of people,” he said. The transit parking facility is being built near Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market and land has been earmarked for another facility at Kailash Colony, he said.