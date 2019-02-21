Mulayam vs Akhilesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav trains guns at SP-BSP alliance after backing PM Modi for second term

Mulayam Singh Yadav (ANI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday trained his guns at his son and current Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, two years after the latter succeeded him following the political tug of war within the party. While Akhilesh had the support of his uncle Ram Gopal, his other uncle Shivpal Yadav quit the party and formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya).

Pointing out that his party was in power for three terms in UP, Mulayam said that the party’s own were ruining it. “Party ko khatam kaun kar raha hai? Apni hi party ke log. Itni mazboot party bani thi. Akele 3 baar sarkar banai, teeno baar hum CM rahe, Raksha Mantri bhi rahe, mazboot party thi. Hum rajneeti nahi kar rahe, lekin hum sahi baat rakh rahe hain. (Who are ruining the party. Our own men. We formed the government thrice. I was CM three times. Was Defence minister also. I am not doing politics, but speaking the truth)”.

Mulayam created a political storm of the sort on February 13, the last day of Parliament session before the country goes to polls in few months. Speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament the veteran leader said he wished to see PM Modi back in the helm again.

“I wish that all members come back to the House. And you (Modi) become prime minister again,” he told the House at the end of 16th Lok Sabha. His comments had drawn applause from the BJP leaders.

Ruling party leaders had also cheered Mulayam’s statement with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. They also praised Modi for “making efforts to take everyone along”. The PM also acknowledged Mulayam’s praise by folding his hands and also mentioned his “blessings” during his speech.