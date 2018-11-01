Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav pitches for building Ram Temple, says she is not with BJP

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 10:12 PM

Aparna said that if the Supreme Court has ruled that it would hear the case in January then everyone should wait for the final verdict.

Aparna, who is backing ‘chacha’ Shivpal Singh’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), asserted that she is not with the BJP, but “with Lord Ram.”

Amidst the chorus for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has said that it should be built. She, however, said that she has full faith in the judiciary. “A Ram temple should be built. I have full faith in process of the respected court,” Aparna told media persons.

Aparna said that if the Supreme Court has ruled that it would hear the case in January then everyone should wait for the final verdict. “My opinion is that Ram Temple should be constructed in Ayodhya,” Aparna was quoted as saying by ANI. This came after the Supreme Court on October 29 has adjourned an urgent hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case and said an appropriate bench will decide in January when to hear the politically sensitive case.

Aparna, who is backing ‘chacha’ Shivpal Singh’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), asserted that she is not with the BJP, but “with Lord Ram.” Aparna contested the 2017 assembly polls as an SP candidate and lost. Aparna also said she would be contesting the 2019 elections from the PSPL but her father-in-law’s blessings are with her, according to PTI. Aparna is married to Mulayam Singh’s son Prateek.

