Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Samajwadi Secular Morcha symbol, claims brother Shivpal

Samajwadi Party rebel Shivpal Yadav, who recently launched his new political outfit Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) and claimed Mulayam Singh Yadav’s backing, has now announced that the SP patriarch will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the SSM symbol, a report in The Indian Express said today. Shivpal had claimed that he had the support of his elder brother at the time of the launch of his new political outfit.

SSM spokesperson Deepak Mishra said that Shivpal Yadav has announced that Mulayam Singh will enter the fray from the stronghold of Mainpuri on SSM ticket. “Shivpalji has announced that Netaji (Mulayam) will be the SSM’s candidate in the next Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri. If he wished to contest from any other seat, the SSM will be with him,” Mishra said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 78, is a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh constituency and one of the five Samajwadi Party MPs in the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 general elections, he had successfully contested both Mainpuri and Azamgarh but later gave up the Mainpuri seat. When the bypolls were held in Mainpuri, his grand-nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav had successfully contested from here.

The announcement regarding Mulayam to contest on SSM symbol comes just a few days after he reportedly expressed his wish to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Mainpuri during a recent meet. In 2017, Mulayam had a bitter fallout with his son and then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

When Mishra was asked when the SSM be registered as a political party, he said that the formalities will be completed soon.

He said that besides Mulayam, more candidates have been shortlisted to enter the fray on the SSM symbol. Notably, Shivpal has already announced that the SSM will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state when the country goes to the polls.

“More candidates have been shortlisted but name of only Netaji has been announced so far,” he said.

Last week, Shivpal had announced a list of SSM spokespersons. Interestingly, the list included two former Samajwadi Party MLAs who were denied tickets by Akhilesh Yadav in the previous Assembly poll that saw BJP forming the government with a brute majority under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Shivpal had last month floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha and appealed to all those who have been sidelined or not being given due respect in the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, to join his outfit.