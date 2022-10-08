Mulayam Singh Yadav on life-saving drugs, still in ICU: Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital informed on Saturday.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said in a health bulletin, reported PTI. The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

Also Read: SP leader Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says hospital

The 82-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said that he visited the Gurugram hospital and enquired about former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health and well-being, and also prayed for his health.

गुरुग्राम स्थित मेदांता हॉस्पिटल जाकर, आज उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की सेहत और कुशल क्षेम की चिकित्सकों से जानकारी प्राप्त की। ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है कि वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2022

Earlier, when Yadav was shifted to the hospital, the Samajwadi Party, via its Twitter handle wrote that information about his health will be provided and also urged the people not to come to the hospital.

“Respected leader is admitted to the ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given to you all from time to time,” the tweet read.

Also Read: For Mulayam Singh Yadav’s long life, Samajwadi Party workers pray in temples across Uttar Pradesh

Yadav has been at the hospital since August 22, and PTI reported quoting sources that he has been at the facility since July.