Mulayam Singh Yadav now old, his words no longer important: Rabri Devi on SP patriarch backing Modi for PM

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 2:23 PM

At the time Mulayam was speaking in Parliament, Ramgopal Yadav, his nephew and a close confidante of Akhilesh Yadav, was participating in an anti-BJP rally with opposition leaders to call for Modi’s ouster.

Rabri said the SP patriarch is an old man, who doesn’t remember when to say what and his word should not be given any prominence. (File)

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday dismissed Mulayam Singh Yadav’s verbal googly in Lok Sabha backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term. Rabri said the SP patriarch is an old man, who doesn’t remember when to say what and his word should not be given any prominence.

“Unki umar ho gayi hai. Yaad nahi rehta hai kab kya bol denge. Unki boli ka koi mayene nahi rakhta hai,” Rabri said.

“I want you (PM Modi) to become PM again,” Mulayam said in Parliament on Wednesday as the House met for its last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha. . Yadav created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as Prime minister, a sentiment acknowledged by the PM with folded hands. Modi also thanked former UP chief minister for his ‘blessings’.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and some of his ministerial colleagues thanked Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav for his comments. UP Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statement was reflective of the country’s sentiments.

The comments have left opposition members squirming come at a time when his son Akhilesh Yadav has joined hands with arch-rival Mayawati to challenge the BJP in the politically significant state of UP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In fact, at the time Mulayam was speaking in Parliament, Ramgopal Yadav, his nephew and a close confidante of Akhilesh Yadav, was participating in an anti-BJP rally with opposition leaders to call for Modi’s ouster.

However, SP MLA Shailendra Yadav defended his party patriarch’s statement saying, “He had given similar blessing to former prime minister Manmohan Singhji. Now, (Narendra) Modiji will also go (not come to power again).”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reacted saying that whatever Mulayam Singh said is a reality, and his descendant (Akhilesh) will also accept this.

