Mulayam Singh Yadav’s praise for PM Modi: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, how top leaders reacted to SP patriarch’s statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi found support for a second innings from a person who had a bitter past with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday created a flutter in the Lok Sabha when he said he wished to see Modi back as PM, a sentiment acknowledged by the BJP leader with folded hands.

“PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ka pura prayas kiya. Main chahta hun, meri kamna hai ki saare sadsya phir se jeet kar aayen aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said while speaking in the house on the the last day of sitting for the 16th Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

PM Modi acknowledged the SP patriarch’s praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Yadav’s “blessings” when he took the floor to deliver his speech. “There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him,” Modi said.

#WATCH Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha, says, “PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ka pura prayas kiya. Main chahta hun, meri kamna hai ki saare sadsya phir se jeet kar aayen aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein.” pic.twitter.com/j6Bnj9Kr3p — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

Yadav’s comment left opposition members squirming at a time when his son Akhilesh Yadav has joined hands with arch rival Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to challenge the BJP in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In fact, at the time Mulayam was speaking in Parliament, Ramgopal Yadav, his nephew and a close confidante of Akhilesh Yadav, was participating in an anti-BJP rally with opposition leaders to call for Modi’s ouster.

While reactions began trickling in soon after the statement, a Samajwadi Party leader in Lucknow said that he has no clue. “I have not seen what statement he has made and have no clue about the context in which it was made,” senior SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said on Wednesday. Laying down the party’s position, the leader made it clear that SP wants change in government at the Centre.

Here are some reactions from prominent leaders:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reacted saying that he does not subscribe to Mulayam’s view. “I disagree with him,” said Congress president adding that Yadav has had a role in politics. Rahul said that he respects Yadav for his politics.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reacted saying that whatever Mulayam Singh said is a reality, and his descendent (Akhilesh) will also accept this. “Yah sach hai aur sach hamesha satya hota hai, sashwat hota hai. Mulayam Singh Ji ne jo kaha sansad mein wo satya hai. Mujhe vishwas hai ki Mulayam Singh Ji ki tarah unke varis bhi is sach ko swikar karenge,” Yogi said.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari claimed that Mulayam Yadav’s statement “will benefit the Congress”.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh said that it is nothing but to create confusion and save corrupt people. “It’s just to create confusion to ensure that Chandrakala, & Rama Raman who looted Noida under the guidance of both Mulayam & Mayawati are saved & Modi ji gets neutralised,” Singh said.

Azam Khan said that it was sad to hear this and claimed that Mulayam’s statement is not his own but an imposed one. “Bahut dukh hua hai ye sunkar. Ye bayan unke munh me daala gaya hai. Ye bayan Mulayam Ji ka nahi hai, ye bayan Neta Ji se dilwaya gaya hai,” the SP leader said.

Supriya Sule of the NCP said that the SP patriarch had also said the same thing for Manmohan Singh. “I have heard that respected Mulayam Singh ji had said the same thing for Manmohan Singh ji in 2014,” said Sule.

“Finally common sense prevailing. Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji said in Lok Sabha he would like to see Modi Ji as PM again,” BJP MLA Raja Singh tweeted.

Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra, said that the SP wants a change of government at the Centre and PM will lose his constituency. “I don’t have knowledge about the context in which Neta Ji said it. But we want change of government at the center. PM himself will lose from his constituency,” said Mehrotra.

Meanwhile, as the final session of the 16th Lok Sabha wounded up on Wednesday, some of the new members — 314 members of 16th Lok Sabha are first-time MPs, 165 of them of the BJP — stayed back in the House for a while after their senior colleagues had left. About two dozen of them sat on their designated seats, taking selfies or asking their colleagues to take their pictures as mementos.