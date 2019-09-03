Mulayam Singh Yadav jumps to Azam Khan’s defence as number of cases against Rampur MP mount to 78

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Azam Khan at parliament house in New Delhi (Express Archives)

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has come out in full support of party MP from Rampur Azam Khan and said that he was being unnecessarily targeted by the government in the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University land case. Yadav also asked his party leaders to stand in Khan’s support and announced to launch a campaign backing him.

Khan is facing land grab allegations. The district administration has claimed that the gate of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is allegedly being built on government land. The police have registered as many as 76 criminal cases against Azam Khan, nine of them in the past five days. Two fresh cases were lodged against him today, taking the total to a staggering 78. The SP lawmaker is now officially a wanted criminal as the court has cancelled his bail in 28 cases.

Extending support to Khan, the SP patriarch said, “Injustice is being meted out to Khan and SP workers will launch a protest against it.” Yadav also said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the injustice being meted out to Khan. “If needed, will meet the prime minister to convey to him the injustice to Khan,” the SP leader, who has appeared before the media after a long time, said today.

He reflected on Khan’s “humble background” and lauded him for promoting education and setting up the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which is at the heart of the controversy surrounding the MP.

“Our colleague Azam Khan has made University from donations. He has been devoted to the cause of education. He bought several 100 acres of land. He can’t usurp even 2 bigha land. How can he be a criminal?” Yadav said in a press conference in Lucknow.

The former UP chief minister also trained guns at the BJP and said that even some BJP leaders have acknowledged that whatever is happening with Azam Khan is wrong.

Khan too had targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and accused it of committing “atrocity” to win the upcoming bypolls in the state, in reference to raids conducted at the varsity. He also alleged that the state government want to destroy the university.