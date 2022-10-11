Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral Live Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated at his ancestral village in Etawah district’s Saifai at around 3 pm today after his mortal remains arrived at his birthplace on Monday evening. “The body of Netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm,” Samajwadi Party stated.

Several top leaders including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be attending the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav. On Monday evening, UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited ‘Netaji’s’ native village to pay tribute. “Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

The SP stalwart drew his last breath at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at 8:16 am on Monday. Yadav was shifted to ICU last week after his health took a turn for the worse. Confirming the development, Mulayam’s son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote from the party’s official handle, “Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe – Akhilesh Yadav.” Soon after the news of his death broke out, leaders across all parties paid their tribute to the three-time UP Chief Minister. Remembering Mulayam as “a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.”

Live Updates