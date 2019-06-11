Mulayam Singh Yadav flown to Delhi after health deteriorates, admitted to ICU at Gurugram hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night after a sudden deterioration in his health. According to reports, Mulayam was flown to Gurugram through a private chartered plane from Lucknow late last night. Reports said that Mulayam was admitted to ICU at Medanta Hospital. The Samajwadi Party confirmed that Mulayam Singh Yadav, 79, has been shifted to a Gurugram hospital from Lucknow. Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mulayam at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam's wife Sadhna Yadav, his grandchildren Arjun, Tina and his younger brother Shivpal were present on the occasion. Later, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about Yogi Adityanath's surprise visit. \u201cHad a cordial meeting with respected Yogi ji who had come to inquire about Netaji\u2019s health,\u201d he tweeted. \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0940\u092f \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u094d\u092d\u093e\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u092d\u0947\u0902\u091f. pic.twitter.com\/ocX7rtcC7Y \u2014 Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 10, 2019 Mulayam was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours. His condition was said to be stable and all his reports came out to be normal. But his health deteriorated suddenly on Monday evening and he was rushed to Gurugram. In April, Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of weakness. According to hospital, Mulayam had mild uncontrolled diabetes.